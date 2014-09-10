PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 10

Sept 10 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Senior executives of Southwest Airlines Co are
sending strong signals that they're preparing to enter the
Canadian market, although cities in Canada are among 50 new
destinations the airline is still considering. (bit.ly/1pOsNkh)
** A Parks Canada-led team has found a ship lost in the
doomed Franklin expedition to unlock the Arctic nearly 170 years
ago, the fruit of a search championed by Prime Minister Stephen
Harper in his efforts to forge a Conservative brand of Canadian
nationalism. The Prime Minister, who has styled his government a
defender of Ottawa's claim to the Arctic, described the
expedition as having laid the foundation for Canadian
sovereignty in the region. (bit.ly/1wenCCD)
** The Health Canada-funded Canadian Centre on Substance
Abuse is calling for a broad review of marijuana policy,
including a closer look at the impact of legalization south of
the border in Colorado and Washington. (bit.ly/1CQVxDc)
NATIONAL POST
** Cenovus Energy Inc and Canadian Natural
Resources Ltd are considering divesting from their free
land assets after the overwhelming success of Encana Corp's
spin-off unit, the companies said on Tuesday.
On Monday, Encana sold its remaining 70.2 million shares of
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd for C$2.6-billion, only months
after offloading 54 percent of the unit in a C$1.67-billion
initial public offering. (bit.ly/WHS20B)
** Trailing far behind the pack, Sarah Thomson dropped out
of Toronto mayor's race on Tuesday and called on the city and
other candidates to coalesce around one person to oust Mayor Rob
Ford. She said she will endorse whoever has the best chance of
beating the mayor in the days leading up to the Oct. 27 vote. (bit.ly/1uvFYvO)
** Battling Islamic extremism represents the "greatest
struggle of our generation," Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird
told a joint House of Commons committee on Tuesday as the
government revealed some Canadian troops are already inside
Iraq. (bit.ly/1uvFhCR)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)