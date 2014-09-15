PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Sept 15

Sept 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The newly formed British Columbia LNG Developers Alliance, representing four of the largest proponents of liquefied natural gas exports from the West Coast is lobbying Ottawa for tax relief, arguing that it is in the national interest to launch LNG sales to Asia and reduce Canada's dependence on energy exports to the United States. The alliance's four members are Kitimat LNG, the Pacific NorthWest LNG project led by Malaysia's state-owned Petronas, Shell Canada Energy-led LNG Canada and BG Group's Prince Rupert LNG. (bit.ly/XmAacc)

** Royal Canadian Mounted Police analysts have warned government and industry that environmental extremists pose a "clear and present criminal threat" to Canada's energy sector, and are more likely to strike at critical infrastructure than religiously inspired terrorists. (bit.ly/1wvfa1S)

** Talks between the union representing British Columbia teachers and their employer continued through the weekend, as the two sides and a mediator work to end the bitter strike that has kept 500,000 public school students out of the classroom. Negotiators spent the weekend at a hotel near the Vancouver airport, but would not say what progress had been made. (bit.ly/X5qUZJ)

NATIONAL POST

** Days after being diagnosed with an abdominal tumour, Toronto Mayor Rob Ford withdrew his candidacy for a second term Friday, opening the door in the process for his brother Doug to take his place. (bit.ly/1qOA1ds)

** More than 400 academics are demanding the Canada Revenue Agency halt its audit of a think-tank, saying the conservative government is trying to intimidate, muzzle and silence its critics. In an open letter, the group defends the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, a left-leaning think-tank that was targeted for a political-activity audit partly because it was deemed by the agency to be biased and one-sided. (bit.ly/1nVPiEp)

** While Keurig Green Mountain Inc is trying to knock competitors out of its massive single-serve coffee ring, an Ottawa startup, Single Cup Coffee is using new technology to secure a spot and, so far, it's paying off. Single Cup Coffee, which offers nearly 100 new flavours made in so-called XBold cups re-engineered to give every hot beverage a bolder taste, is already brewing C$12 million in sales after one year of operations. (bit.ly/1y5MrTa) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)