PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 17

Sept 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** United States Steel Corp could sell all or part of the assets of U.S. Steel Canada Inc as it restructures its Canadian unit, which was granted protection from creditors on Tuesday under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act. (bit.ly/XAWsaf)

** British Columbia's 40,000 public school teachers will vote on Thursday on a proposed contract that could see most schools reopen on Monday, ending a strike that spanned two school years and shuttered classrooms for five weeks. (bit.ly/1DipUCN)

** Crews are currently working to clear a Canadian National train derailment just outside of Slave Lake, Alta. No injuries have been reported. The Transportation Safety Board says four engines and three cars came off the tracks on Tuesday about 10 kilometers east of Slave Lake, near Mitsue. (bit.ly/1oZQfvQ)

NATIONAL POST

** In the final weeks of Toronto's mayoral race, John Tory has gathered a significant lead over candidates Olivia Chow and Doug Ford, according to a new poll. (bit.ly/1u0qkLg)

** In his first news conference as premier of Alberta, Jim Prentice said he'd reach out to Alberta aboriginals involved in oil production to help him make the case for greater market access to the West Coast. (bit.ly/1uG6Nyr)

** All eyes will be trained on Mount Sinai Hospital on Wednesday, as the city awaits an update on ailing Mayor Rob Ford, diagnosed with a tumour last week and having, according to his brother, "a tough go of it right now". The mayor has been hospitalized since last Wednesday, when a CT scan discovered a tumour in his lower abdomen. (bit.ly/1BLy19k) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)