PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 19

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Despite union leaders admitting that the deal they negotiated for British Columbia's 41,000 public school teachers was not what they had set out to win, 86 percent of teachers voted Thursday to end a bitter five-week strike and reopen most of the province's classrooms by Monday. (bit.ly/XQsWgR)

** Many federal authorities, such as the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canada Border Services Agency, keep few or no records of their requests to telecommunications companies for Canadians' private information, newly released federal documents show. (bit.ly/1uLF93f)

** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has launched legal action against the federal government in an attempt to overturn new regulations that the railways say slow the flow of goods and cost Canadian jobs. (bit.ly/Xt2Wrs)

NATIONAL POST

** The Alberta government says it will not reintroduce controversial pension reform bills when MLAs return to the legislature this fall. The government also announced plans to scrap the province's much reviled new licence plates. (bit.ly/ZtuoH7)

** Toronto Emergency Medical Services is changing its name to 'Paramedic Services' after nearly two decades, to give residents a better idea about "who's coming to your home" in a crisis, a spokesperson said on Thursday. (bit.ly/1o8itEm)

** An analysis of downloading traffic on the Internet during evenings in Canada found that 30 to 40 percent of the data consumed was usually linked to Netflix Inc streams, which was higher than any other Internet activity. (bit.ly/1u66z50)