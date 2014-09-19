PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 19

Sept 19 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Despite union leaders admitting that the deal they
negotiated for British Columbia's 41,000 public school teachers
was not what they had set out to win, 86 percent of teachers
voted Thursday to end a bitter five-week strike and reopen most
of the province's classrooms by Monday. (bit.ly/XQsWgR)
** Many federal authorities, such as the Royal Canadian
Mounted Police and Canada Border Services Agency, keep few or no
records of their requests to telecommunications companies for
Canadians' private information, newly released federal documents
show. (bit.ly/1uLF93f)
** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has launched legal
action against the federal government in an attempt to overturn
new regulations that the railways say slow the flow of goods and
cost Canadian jobs. (bit.ly/Xt2Wrs)
NATIONAL POST
** The Alberta government says it will not reintroduce
controversial pension reform bills when MLAs return to the
legislature this fall. The government also announced plans to
scrap the province's much reviled new licence plates. (bit.ly/ZtuoH7)
** Toronto Emergency Medical Services is changing its name
to 'Paramedic Services' after nearly two decades, to give
residents a better idea about "who's coming to your home" in a
crisis, a spokesperson said on Thursday. (bit.ly/1o8itEm)
** An analysis of downloading traffic on the Internet during
evenings in Canada found that 30 to 40 percent of the data
consumed was usually linked to Netflix Inc streams,
which was higher than any other Internet activity. (bit.ly/1u66z50)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)