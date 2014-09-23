PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 23

Sept 23 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** John Tory has opened up a 22-point lead in the race to be
Toronto mayor, with last-minute addition Doug Ford in second and
Olivia Chow in third, new polling numbers show. (bit.ly/1rkuOKu)
** Netflix Inc is refusing to provide the national
broadcast regulator, Canadian Radio-television and
Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), with a range of sensitive
data about its online streaming operations in Canada, citing
concerns the data might not be kept confidential. (bit.ly/1C8K1BQ)
** U.S.-based Target Corp may finally be making some
headway in Canada. After launching in Canada last year with
prices that consumers found too high, it is now starting to
offer prices that beat those at discount archrival Wal-Mart
Canada Corp, a new study finds. (bit.ly/ZbGwN0)
NATIONAL POST
** The Liberals have won a majority government in New
Brunswick on a promise to rebuild the province's roads and
bridges to create jobs, turfing the Progressive Conservatives
from power after one term in office. At 32, Brian Gallant is
slated to become the country's youngest premier and leads the
Liberals to their fourth straight election victory in the past
year in Eastern Canada after wins by the party in Ontario,
Quebec and Nova Scotia. (bit.ly/1qpdVsZ)
** Three Afghanistan National Army officers who disappeared
during a break from military training at a U.S. military base in
Massachusetts are now in custody at the Canadian border,
authorities confirmed on Monday. (bit.ly/1qppEYq)
** Competing groups of creditors at the Nortel Networks Corp
bankruptcy trial are focusing on the legal
interpretation of a 10-year-old agreement to determine how to
divide billions of dollars in proceeds from the sale of Nortel's
patents and intellectual property. (bit.ly/1wIWTeO)
