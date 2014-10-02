PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 2

Oct 2 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** A federal cyberbullying bill, C-13, that includes
controversial new surveillance powers - and immunity for
telecommunications companies that voluntarily hand over private
data to police - has taken another step toward becoming law,
despite a recent Supreme Court ruling that critics say is at
odds with the bill. (bit.ly/1r0pYND)
** Canada's largest school board is joining a handful of
other academic institutions in taking steps to sever its ties to
a language and culture program controlled by the Chinese
government. A Toronto District School Board committee voted on
Wednesday evening to terminate the Confucius Institute. All but
one member on the planning and priorities committee voted in
favour of terminating the accord. (bit.ly/1vzP5wd)
** Tough new federal anti-corruption rules risk
disqualifying several key government suppliers, jeopardizing
government plans to buy items ranging from ships and fighter
jets to computer systems. At least five foreign multinationals -
BAE Systems PLC, Siemens AG, Alcatel-Lucent
SA, Tyco International Inc and Hewlett-Packard Co
have been convicted of crimes overseas and consequently
face possible 10-year bans from doing business with Ottawa. (bit.ly/1mU12w3)
NATIONAL POST
** The Stephen Harper government plans further changes to
its oft-maligned veterans charter, hoping to take the political
sting out of complaints by ex-soldiers promising to campaign
against them in the next election. (bit.ly/1psCwOk)
** As the debate over the Scarborough subway rages in the
Toronto mayoral race, Ontario's transportation minister was
forced on Wednesday to clarify again that the Liberal government
is "moving forward" with the transit project, after the finance
minister refused to commit to such a position. (bit.ly/1tjwmkL)
** The Bank of Canada will be forced to renew
warnings of the possibility for higher interest rates in order
to halt a "bubble" from forming in the housing market, according
to Pacific Investment Management Co Managing Director Ed Devlin.
(bit.ly/1thjewB)
