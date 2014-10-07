PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Oct 7

Oct 7 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Prime Minister Stephen Harper invited the front-runner
for Toronto's mayor election John Tory to meet with him in
Ottawa, The Globe and Mail has learned. Harper - a public
supporter of the Ford family before the drug and police scandals
of the past year - sought a meeting with Tory at which the pair
discussed a wide range of topics, including the mayoral race and
the future of Canada's largest city. (bit.ly/1oLVC1J)
** The number of Canadian military advisers deployed to Iraq
is rising as the Harper government defends its plan to send
CF-18 fighters to strike Islamic State militants by telling
Parliament that humanitarian aid alone is an insufficient
response to the Mideast crisis. (bit.ly/1xkIaaj)
** Cpl. Ron Francis, the New Brunswick Mountie who garnered
national attention for smoking medical marijuana while in
uniform, has been found dead of an apparent suicide. Francis
made national headlines last year after he complained he wasn't
allowed to smoke medicinal marijuana for post-traumatic stress
disorder while in uniform. (bit.ly/1vJAZrd)
NATIONAL POST
** In an attempt to shelter himself from accusations of
anti-Semitism following a Toronto mayoral debate, Doug Ford
declared on Monday that his wife is Jewish. (bit.ly/1s7em1O)
** State-owned Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co.
(Kufpec) is investing $1.5-billion in Chevron Corp's
liquids-rich shale resources in about 330,000 net acres in the
Kaybob area of the Duvernay in west-central Alberta, the
companies said. Chevron will remain the operator and has
commenced a full appraisal drilling program that ends in 2017.
(bit.ly/ZPNhV9)
** Air Canada and its pilots' union have reached a
tentative 10-year labour deal, a full year and a half before the
current contract expires, in a signal that once-icy labour
relations are beginning to thaw. (bit.ly/1yJthTy)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)