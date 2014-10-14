PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Oct 14

Oct 14 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** As clinical trials begin on a Canadian Ebola vaccine, the
country's top public health officials are set to discuss whether
to strengthen their strategy for preventing or containing an
Ebola case after an American nurse fell ill despite efforts to
prevent spread of the virus. (bit.ly/1vq0tNx)
** TransCanada Corp faces a rough ride in Central
Canada over its proposed C$11 billion ($9.78 billion) Energy
East pipeline as industrial users and natural-gas distribution
companies warn they'll be short-changed by the company's plan to
switch the pipeline to gas from oil. (bit.ly/1z6IBd8)
** Toronto mayoral candidate Doug Ford is defending his
management record at his family label business, contending sales
are up and all of the firm's divisions are profitable. During
the campaign, the one-term councillor has pointed to his
experience as president of Deco Labels and Tags as evidence he
is best qualified to manage the public purse. (bit.ly/1w3Wm6J)
NATIONAL POST
** Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has reportedly
approached CSX Corp about a tie-up, but a merger of two
major North American railroads has virtually no hope of getting
a green light from regulators, according to several analysts. (bit.ly/1w5tHA5)
** The subject of a massive police manhunt in southern
British Columbia after an exchange of gunfire in the tiny
community of Slocan last week is dead, Royal Canadian Mounted
Police said late Monday. Police say Peter DeGroot was discovered
Monday afternoon in the vicinity of the community in British
Columbia's West Kootenay region, but they refused to disclose
whether further shots were fired. (bit.ly/1sB96lW)
** John Tory received a key endorsement in a campaign
dominated by transit issues when federal Transport Minister Lisa
Raitt on Monday became the latest Conservative MP to back his
bid for Toronto mayor. (bit.ly/1w3YRGb)
($1 = C$1.1242)
(Compiled by)