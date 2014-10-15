PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Oct 15

Oct 15 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Canadian stocks hit a record high six weeks ago, but have
been on a downhill run ever since as nervous investors act on
growing worries about deteriorating global conditions and their
debilitating effect on demand for Canada's energy and other
resources. (bit.ly/1r8wu5g)
** The Canadian government is backing New Zealand's bid for
a temporary seat on the UN Security Council, throwing its
support behind a long-time ally that's promising a stronger
voice for less-influential countries if it's elected. (bit.ly/1nlE3u8)
** John Tory is promising no services will be cut if he is
elected mayor, saying he would keep tax increases at or below
the rate of inflation by finding efficiencies and wringing more
money for Toronto out of the federal and provincial governments.
(bit.ly/1tsWRu3)
NATIONAL POST
** Canada's finance minister expects the economy to remain
on track for solid growth this year and next, an outlook shared
by private-sector economists who met with Joe Oliver on Tuesday
as part of the government's pre-budget consultations. (bit.ly/1r8xVkb)
** Tom Mulcair, leader of the New Democratic Party, said
Canada "can't afford not to" spend C$5-billion ($4.40 billion) a
year on a new plan to create or maintain one million childcare
spaces. The goal, he said, is to make sure that parents don't
pay more than C$15 a day for a childcare space. (bit.ly/1qrDV8a)
** Just five months after announcing that it was shelving
its massive C$11-billion Joslyn oil sands mine - a decision that
fueled wider concerns about the economic viability of the oil
patch - the Canadian arm of French energy giant Total SA
has confirmed that it is forging ahead with an
application to expand the project by 60 percent. (bit.ly/1tsYXdu)
($1 = C$1.14)
