PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Oct 15

Oct 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canadian stocks hit a record high six weeks ago, but have been on a downhill run ever since as nervous investors act on growing worries about deteriorating global conditions and their debilitating effect on demand for Canada's energy and other resources. (bit.ly/1r8wu5g)

** The Canadian government is backing New Zealand's bid for a temporary seat on the UN Security Council, throwing its support behind a long-time ally that's promising a stronger voice for less-influential countries if it's elected. (bit.ly/1nlE3u8)

** John Tory is promising no services will be cut if he is elected mayor, saying he would keep tax increases at or below the rate of inflation by finding efficiencies and wringing more money for Toronto out of the federal and provincial governments. (bit.ly/1tsWRu3)

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's finance minister expects the economy to remain on track for solid growth this year and next, an outlook shared by private-sector economists who met with Joe Oliver on Tuesday as part of the government's pre-budget consultations. (bit.ly/1r8xVkb)

** Tom Mulcair, leader of the New Democratic Party, said Canada "can't afford not to" spend C$5-billion ($4.40 billion) a year on a new plan to create or maintain one million childcare spaces. The goal, he said, is to make sure that parents don't pay more than C$15 a day for a childcare space. (bit.ly/1qrDV8a)

** Just five months after announcing that it was shelving its massive C$11-billion Joslyn oil sands mine - a decision that fueled wider concerns about the economic viability of the oil patch - the Canadian arm of French energy giant Total SA has confirmed that it is forging ahead with an application to expand the project by 60 percent. (bit.ly/1tsYXdu) ($1 = C$1.14) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)