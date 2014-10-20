PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Oct 20

Oct 20 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ottawa continued to auction off stockpiled medical supplies to the public, even after the World Health Organization requested the protective gear amid an Ebola outbreak raging in West Africa. (bit.ly/1wqV73A)

** Ontario is considering funding spots for graduate students from abroad, bowing to pressure from universities that say their global competitiveness is harmed because they have to turn away qualified foreign applicants due to lack of money. (bit.ly/1t1QZGv)

** TransCanada Corp's C$11 billion Energy East pipeline project has run into another stumbling block in Quebec as public opposition mounts over a possible threat to the endangered beluga whales in the St Lawrence River. The Calgary-based pipeline company is still awaiting provincial government permission to continue its exploratory and drilling work on a planned export terminal at Cacoun. (bit.ly/1wqVGub)

NATIONAL POST

** Beginning next year, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police is aiming for the first time to enroll just as many women as men in its training academy in Regina. (bit.ly/1yQptic)

** Liberal leader Justin Trudeau said he would impose greater discipline on himself to avoid making off-the-cuff remarks that his opponents could use against him. In an interview with the Ottawa Citizen, Trudeau acknowledged that his own jokes had sometimes given political fodder to critics. (bit.ly/1ptdQph)

** Canada could generate up to C$32 billion more in exports over the next 10 years if it creates a yuan trading hub to do business in the world's fastest growing currency, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce said in a new report. The chamber joined the call of some of Canada's largest banks and financial institutions to promote Canada as a center for renminbi (yuan) trading. (bit.ly/1urKfhl) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)