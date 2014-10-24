PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Oct 24

Oct 24 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Chinese authorities have subjected two detained
Canadians, Kevin and Julia Garratt, who have now been held by
China's State Security Bureau for 81 days, to intensive
questioning while refusing their access to legal counsel,
raising fears about what the couple might be pressured into
admitting. (bit.ly/1nBUeU3)
** Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Bob Paulson,
the nation's top police officer, says the job of keeping tabs on
Canadian extremists was draining police budgets, violence had
become almost impossible to foresee and police needed tools to
react "decisively, quickly, preventatively." (bit.ly/ZPGVV2)
** Rogers Communications Inc Chief Executive Guy
Laurence is striking a new aggressive tone, directly calling out
his competitors as he strives to convince investors his strategy
to turn around the fortunes of the wireless, cable and media
company is on the right track. (bit.ly/1wvKuMU)
NATIONAL POST
** The Conservatives are understood to be considering new
legislation that would make it an offence to condone terrorist
acts online. Sources suggest the government is likely to bring
in new hate speech legislation that would make it illegal to
claim terrorist acts are justified online. (bit.ly/1rr8NWS)
** Conservative members of Parliament inside their caucus
room were determined to go out fighting, if worst came to worst.
As they heard the cannonade of shots outside the historic
Reading Room, in Parliament's Hall of Honour, they barricaded
the doors and armed themselves. The only weapons at hand were a
rolled up Maple Leaf flag, replete with sharp points. (bit.ly/1rpKrNg)
** Despite a bear market for oil, two of Canada's largest
producers, Husky Energy Inc and its oil sands peer
Cenovus Energy Inc, said on Tuesday that their growth
plans had not yet been derailed. (bit.ly/1znUVFQ)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)