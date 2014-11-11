PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 11

Nov 11 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Security is being hiked to unprecedented levels for the
Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa,
with dignitaries and a large crowd expected to pay their
respects three weeks after a soldier was killed at the site. (bit.ly/10V2Ria)
** Canadian crude producers are being cushioned from falling
global prices by a drop in the loonie and narrower discounts for
heavy oil shipped to key U.S. markets. (bit.ly/1u65LMW)
NATIONAL POST
** The union representing Toronto's transit workers is
seeking to make transit funding a key issue in the upcoming
federal election, challenging the leaders of all three major
political parties to "get out of your limos and get on the bus."
(bit.ly/1ExmX0E)
** People coming to Canada from Ebola-affected countries -
including returning health-care workers - will need to undergo a
more formal 21-day monitoring period, the federal government
announced Monday. And some will be told to stay at home for the
duration of that time. (bit.ly/1swA9dV)
** Canadian heavy oil strengthened the most in more than a
month after Imperial Oil Ltd shut operations at its
Kearl oil sands project. (bit.ly/1uYj1o0)
