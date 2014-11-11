PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 11

Nov 11 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Security is being hiked to unprecedented levels for the Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, with dignitaries and a large crowd expected to pay their respects three weeks after a soldier was killed at the site. (bit.ly/10V2Ria)

** Canadian crude producers are being cushioned from falling global prices by a drop in the loonie and narrower discounts for heavy oil shipped to key U.S. markets. (bit.ly/1u65LMW)

NATIONAL POST

** The union representing Toronto's transit workers is seeking to make transit funding a key issue in the upcoming federal election, challenging the leaders of all three major political parties to "get out of your limos and get on the bus." (bit.ly/1ExmX0E)

** People coming to Canada from Ebola-affected countries - including returning health-care workers - will need to undergo a more formal 21-day monitoring period, the federal government announced Monday. And some will be told to stay at home for the duration of that time. (bit.ly/1swA9dV)

** Canadian heavy oil strengthened the most in more than a month after Imperial Oil Ltd shut operations at its Kearl oil sands project. (bit.ly/1uYj1o0) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee)