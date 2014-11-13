PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov 13

Nov 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping have raised the stakes in the battle over global climate policy, and in doing so, are forcing the hand of Prime Minister Stephen Harper. The U.S.-China accord raises significant challenges heading into an election year for Harper, who has linked Canada's actions on climate change with those of the United States. (bit.ly/1zP269i)

** The recent drop in oil prices has forced Ottawa to chop billions off its revenue projections, a development that when combined with new tax cuts means the government is expecting only modest surpluses in the coming years. (bit.ly/1EEJ99r)

** A key executive in charge of Enbridge Inc's Northern Gateway pipeline is retiring, dealing a blow to the company's efforts to build support for the project in British Columbia. Janet Holder, who served as executive vice-president, western access, is leaving Enbridge effective Dec. 31. (bit.ly/1BeEU6a)

NATIONAL POST

** On Thursday, the Toronto police board will meet to consider Chief Bill Blair's initial budget request to reduce the complement of officers by 43 and flatline spending, before factoring in any increase negotiated through the collective agreement. (bit.ly/1v7j6pG)

** New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant says his office will look into an email sent from the president of a Liberal riding association that says it is the usual practice that government road contracts are given to supporters of the government. (bit.ly/11kg5WK)

** As Canada slips from fall into frostbite season, there is one clothing item shoppers won't see on the shelves at Target Corp as it fights to grab a much bigger share of the holiday shopping pie this year: wool coats. The retailer's Canadian executives have been working overtime to try to improve the mass merchant's disappointing performance before Christmas hits, based on what they learned from last year's mistakes and ongoing customer research. (bit.ly/1sGiaCB) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)