PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Nov 18

Nov 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Prime Minister Stephen Harper's Conservative Party have retained a pair of seats in by-elections on Monday evening, despite a surge by the Liberal Party in the riding formerly held by Jim Flaherty, Canada's finance minister. (bit.ly/1qjrt08)

** The chair of Canada's largest school board is calling on Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne's government to intervene with the board's highest ranking staffer, alleging that director of education Donna Quan has blocked trustees from probing controversial payments and partnerships. (bit.ly/14DBsDG)

** The Competition Bureau is investigating Loblaw Cos Ltd pricing strategies in a probe that is demanding that some of the chain's key suppliers hand over secret records about their dealings with the grocery giant. (bit.ly/1xiBzz2)

NATIONAL POST

** Calvin Nicol, a 31-year-old piercer and tattoo artist was walking home from work along Rideau Street at about 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 when he was attacked by at least four males who Nicol believes singled him out because of his unique look. (bit.ly/1yhDodR)

** After release from a U.S. prison, Canada's embattled Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto summoned top henchmen to secret meetings in Cuba and the Dominican Republic to plot revenge on rivals, a court in Italy has heard. (bit.ly/14DLNPR)

** Activist investor Sandell Asset Management Corp is urging pipeline and power giant TransCanada Corp to make big changes to its corporate structure in order to boost its share price. (bit.ly/1xLk8pW) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)