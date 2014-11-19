PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov 19

Nov 19 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Plans to spend billions of federal and provincial dollars
on infrastructure in Ontario are being held up by a
behind-the-scenes battle over the Ring of Fire, an ambitious
mining project, as Ontario wants Ottawa to match $1 billion in
new money to develop it. (bit.ly/1voNJYg)
** British Columbia's Minister of Advanced Education is
considering revoking his consent for the proposed law school at
Trinity Western University - a move that would strip the
Christian school of its authority to offer law degree programs
or grant law degrees in the province. (bit.ly/1uv4my5)
** Cleveland, Ohio based iron-ore producer Cliffs Natural
Resources Inc says it is "pursuing exit options" for its
Eastern Canadian iron ore operations, which may result in the
closure of the Bloom Lake mine. (bit.ly/1uPMIXb)
NATIONAL POST
** Father Joseph LeClair, an Ottawa priest sentenced to one
year in jail for stealing more than $130,000 from Sunday
collections and church accounts, is being welcomed back by his
former parishioners after his release. LeClair was sentenced for
a fraud that spanned five years. About $1.16 million was
deposited into his personal account, including roughly $400,000
that could not be explained. (bit.ly/1Hk4YNQ)
** Andrew Bettencourt, 22, is being prosecuted by Crown
attorney Chantal Lefebvre on charges of kidnapping, forcible
confinement and assault over allegedly abducting his
ex-girlfriend for six hours at knife-point. His defence lawyer
is Paolo Giancaterino. (bit.ly/1Ahm4Kj)
** The United States Senate failed to pass a legislation on
Tuesday evening to allow constructing the Keystone XL pipeline
from Alberta to Texas. The bill was one vote short of the 60
needed to force President Barack Obama to take a stand on the
Canadian project after six years of regulatory reviews and five
environmental studies, all of which concluded there would be no
significant impact. (bit.ly/1qVXFkN)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings)