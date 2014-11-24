PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Nov 24

Nov 24 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard says he will consider
the recommendations of a report laying out C$2.3 billion ($2.05
billion) in spending cuts, but it will be up to his government
to make the final call. Lucienne Robillard, a long-time Liberal
politician leading the review, says the province is living
beyond its means and needs to find a way to deliver services at
a lower cost. (bit.ly/1uvkTys)
** It was one of a clutch of spending programs rolled out in
the Conservative government's austerity budget of 2013 - C$200
million to spark innovation in Ontario's hard-hit manufacturing
sector. But 18 months later Ottawa has yet to approve a single
project from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund, even as the
government continues to credit its investments in manufacturing
for creating jobs and growth in Ontario. (bit.ly/1tpB1kX)
** Canada's telecom regulator begins a hearing on Monday
that is expected to shape the landscape of the country's
Internet market and determine whether small players gain access
to the latest generation of high-speed services. (bit.ly/1yKZiq4)
NATIONAL POST
** The number of recalls and alerts for defective
prescription drugs in Canada has soared over the last nine
years, often highlighting problems that could put patients in
significant danger, a new, British-led study reports. The annual
volume of faulty medicines disclosed by Health Canada more than
tripled to 143 last year from 42 in 2005, according to the
research, just published in the journal BMJ Open. (bit.ly/1yL0xWc)
** Two more former NDP staffers who say they were unfairly
dismissed have accused the party of trying to convince them not
to file a complaint against the elected members who employed
them. Bouchra Taibi, who was working for New Democrat MP Helene
Leblanc, and Melanie Bellemare, who was working for MP Francois
Choquette, both accuse the party of wrongful dismissal. Taibi
filed a lawsuit in the summer while Bellemare is expected to do
so by Dec. 31. (bit.ly/1telXHL)
** At least a dozen protesters including an 11-year-old girl
were taken into custody on Sunday on a mountain near Vancouver
as demonstrations continued against a controversial pipeline
project. RCMP began enforcing a court injunction on Thursday
ordering protesters to clear a pair of work sites on Burnaby
Mountain, where Kinder Morgan Energy Partners LP is
conducting drilling and survey work related to the proposed
expansion of its Trans Mountain pipeline. (bit.ly/15cJdRo)
(1 US dollar = 1.1236 Canadian dollar)
(Compiled by Neha Dimri in Bangalore)