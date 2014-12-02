PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Dec 2

Dec 2 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Many Canadian companies are unprepared to deal with
cybersecurity attacks against new and expanding computer
technologies such as cloud-based computing, a new study says.
The poll, sponsored by computer technology firm Cisco Canada and
released Tuesday, found that only 40 percent of about 500 firms
surveyed had security strategies that take into account new
technology such as the "Internet of things," where a wide range
of everyday objects are connected together in networks. (bit.ly/1zcHEvJ)
** The Central Bank of Russia waded into currency markets
Monday as the ruble plunged to levels not seen since the 1998
financial crisis that triggered a devaluation and government
debt default. Like the Canadian dollar and the Norwegian krone,
the Russian currency has been under extreme pressure amid the
collapse in oil prices. (bit.ly/1vaD39e)
** For years, business luncheons in the oilsands have been
scenes of unbridled exuberance. Yet at the Sawridge Inn off
Highway 63 on Monday, Fort McMurray's businessmen and women had
something unpalatable to chew over with their roast pork and
lasagna - oil selling at less than $70, and dropping fast. (bit.ly/1FJecPW)
NATIONAL POST
** Low oil prices and tight capital markets are making it
difficult for oilsands producer Connacher Oil and Gas Ltd
to survive, as analysts say the struggling bitumen
player won't make enough money to cover its debt payments next
year. On Monday, heavily indebted Connacher became the latest in
a line of smaller oilsands companies to launch a review of its
costs, capital and liquidity options in recent months. (bit.ly/12kERX2)
** TransCanada Corp is facing mounting challenges
to its C$12 billion ($10.57 billion) Energy East project in
Quebec as growing concerns over its impact on beluga whales in
the St. Lawrence threaten to derail its proposed export terminal
there. The Calgary-based pipeline company said Monday that it is
suspending operations at the Cacouna, Quebec site while it
assesses a scientific report that recommends the belugas be
declared an endangered species with full protection of its
habitat. (bit.ly/1yBbFpE)
** With the launch of a new video-on-demand service dubbed
Cravetv, Bell Media hopes to take on Internet streaming giants
while still keeping one foot firmly planted on the side of its
traditional television business. The media division of BCE Inc
will host an event in Toronto on Wednesday to unveil
the features of the new service that will launch by the end of
the year. (bit.ly/1y9TdSr)
($1 = 1.1348 Canadian dollars)
