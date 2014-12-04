PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 4

Dec 4 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Petronas has delayed making a final investment decision on plans to export liquefied natural gas from British Columbia, warning that estimated construction costs are too high. (bit.ly/1rUvvNj)

** Enbridge Inc, the Calgary-based pipeline company, is embarking on a C$17 billion ($15 billion) restructuring plan and jacking up its dividend as part of a sweeping reorganization aimed at boosting shareholder returns. (bit.ly/1I3nI4x)

** Royal Bank of Canada believes it is diversified enough to keep growing its bottom line by 7 percent annually despite industry headwinds, such as persistently low interest rates. The bank's profit climbed 8 percent in the past fiscal year. (bit.ly/1rZjsbU)

NATIONAL POST

** The Bank of Canada acknowledges that lower-than-anticipated oil prices will weigh on the economy, but policymakers are sticking to their hope for a broadening recovery. (bit.ly/1zRyEvU)

** Alberta, when compared against much larger Ontario, now has three times as many company headquarters per capita, according to research from the University of Moncton. (bit.ly/1wx0Dn3)

** Lou Eccleston, the new chief executive of Toronto Stock Exchange owner TMX Group Ltd, is concerned that there are many more competitive threats to the No. 1 priority of "profitable growth" at TMX than the recently approved trading platform and exchange to be launched next year by Aequitas Innovations Inc. (bit.ly/1pXjjKy) ($1 = 1.1357 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)