PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Dec 5

Uber extends sexual harassment probe; expects report by end-May
April 21 Uber Technologies Inc said it has extended its internal investigation into sexual harassment claims in its own organization, and a report is expected by the end of May.
Dec 5 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The newest judge on the Supreme Court of Canada is facing questions about her conduct as a lawyer in two cases. In a letter signed by more than 350 law students, lawyers and professors from several provinces, Justice Cote is accused of demeaning a Manitoba judge and contributing to her decision to resign from the bench. (bit.ly/1z0DRDm)
** Cost control has become a major concern for Canadian banks as the country's largest lenders grapple with slower growth and soaring expenses. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Toronto-Dominion Bank, both of which released fourth-quarter earnings Thursday, reported expense growth that outpaces revenues. (bit.ly/1ymtH1g)
** The federal government is approving Burger King Worldwide Inc's C$12.5-billion takeover of Tim Hortons Inc , but has made the U.S. fast-food giant agree to a list of conditions that include maintaining Canadian jobs and reserving half of the new company's board seats for Canadians. (bit.ly/1ymu9fQ)
NATIONAL POST
** Prime minister Stephen Harper chastised the Ontario government on Thursday, saying it ought to focus less on "confrontation" and more on getting its fiscal house in order. (bit.ly/1tPFdf5)
** On a whirlwind trip north of the border, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie staked out a claim to be Canada's new BFF, reiterating his support for the stalled Keystone XL pipeline and praising Prime Minister Stephen Harper. (bit.ly/124mZPv)
** Enbridge Inc, the Calgary-based pipeline company, announced it's moving some of its legacy assets - such as its big Canadian oil pipeline system - into an affiliated income fund that enjoys a higher valuation. (bit.ly/1ymxgVa) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)
April 21 Uber Technologies Inc said it has extended its internal investigation into sexual harassment claims in its own organization, and a report is expected by the end of May.
* POSCO, Hyundai Steel shares rise after U.S. probe launched (Add trade ministry comments, share prices)
JAKARTA, April 21 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday he discussed with Indonesian President Joko Widodo barriers to U.S. companies operating in Southeast Asia's largest economy.