PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 8

** A self-imposed deadline to sell off more than C$2 billion ($1.75 billion) in government assets is forcing a tough decision on the Conservative Tory government: sell when prices are low or hold the assets and put a return to balanced budgets at risk. Federal revenues are already expected to take a significant hit due to the recent slide in oil prices, which has forced the government to shrink its projections for next year's surplus down to C$1.6 billion. But other market factors are adding stress to the government's fiscal plans. (bit.ly/1w5np2I)

** One out of every four inmates who cycled through federal penitentiaries last year spent some time in solitary confinement, an extreme form of incarceration that is undermining efforts to rehabilitate offenders, Canada's prison watchdog Howard Sapers said in an interview on Sunday. (bit.ly/12hayjs)

** Green bonds - which raise money for projects that help mitigate climate change - have grown from a niche market to a substantial portion of the fixed income market, a new report says. And Canada is emerging as a significant player in that market, thanks to three large green bond issues in 2014. (bit.ly/1yZoOsX)

** Wind turbines generally have little effect on the value of nearby properties with possibly isolated exceptions, a recent study of thousands of home and farm sales has found. The surprising findings, published in the Canadian Journal of Agricultural Economics, come amid an already fiery debate over wind farm impacts and appear to contradict widely-held views among turbine critics. (bit.ly/1yuXCPS)

** Former Canadian Forces general Andrew Leslie will carry the Liberal banner in Orleans in next year's federal election, but his nomination on Saturday was marred by a chaotic and divisive scene in which police had to break up a noisy scuffle. (bit.ly/12DoMuT)

** Enbridge Inc is planning significantly greater aboriginal participation and control - perhaps even a majority - over the Northern Gateway oil pipeline, while eventually stepping back into more of an operator role, the proposed pipeline's top executive confirmed on Friday. (bit.ly/1sbEzba)