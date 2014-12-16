PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Dec 16

Dec 16 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Export Development Canada is lending British telecom
giant Vodafone Group PLC $850 million, the bulk of which
will be used to finance the purchase of BlackBerry Ltd
handsets and services. The financing package comes at an
opportune time for BlackBerry, which is poised this week to
unveil its latest smartphone. (bit.ly/1Gq7osL)
** Talisman Energy Inc has agreed to be acquired by
Spain's Repsol SA in an $8.3 billion deal that allows
Respol to expand in Canada and internationally at a time of weak
energy markets. (bit.ly/1xoeDzU)
** A report to be released on Tuesday by the Canadian Parks
and Wilderness Society says the animals, which roam the northern
forests that stretch from British Columbia to Alberta, continue
to die off as their ranges are eroded by human activity. (bit.ly/1BSDJsv)
NATIONAL POST
** After a year and a half in which the Liberals led in the
national polls by six to 10 points, the gap has narrowed
appreciably in recent weeks. As of last month, an average of
polls compiled by threehundredeight.com put the Grits ahead of
the governing Conservatives by just three points, 35-32. The
latest Ekos poll has them closer still, just a point apart:
effectively, a tie. (bit.ly/1svVqFU)
** Canadian heavy crude traded below $40 a barrel for the
first time in five years just as a surge of new projects are
scheduled to start operation. A total of 14 new oilsands
projects are scheduled to start next year, with a combined
capacity of 266,240 barrels a day, according to data published
by Oilsands Review. That's 36 percent more than was started in
2014. (bit.ly/1zkILMd)
