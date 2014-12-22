PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 22

UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
** Dave McKay, chief executive of Royal Bank of Canada , believes his bank's earnings per share can still grow by 7 per cent next year despite plummeting oil prices and other lenders, such as Toronto-Dominion Bank,trimming down their short-term profit forecasts. The root of this optimism: The reawakening of the U.S. consumer. (bit.ly/1xaAdZk)
** Toronto Mayor John Tory predicts 2015 will be the year leaders of Canada's largest cities find common cause and a receptive audience for their message at other levels of government. Tory, who took office this month promising a new era of consensus-building, sees that mandate extending beyond city hall to his peers in other cities. (bit.ly/1wBqPvZ)
** The U.S. border agency said that a Canadian man was shot after allegedly pointing a handgun at guards at the Ambassador Bridge crossing between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit. (bit.ly/1vfQSV8)
** Randy Dawson, a managing principal with Navigator, a high-profile communications firm with long-held ties to the Progressive Conservative government, provided advice during the negotiations that culminated with the dramatic mass defection of nine Wildrose MLAs on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1AOEWgI)
** Royal Canadian Mounted Police are recommending charges against a man who they say struck a three-year-old boy in the face and abandoned him at a bus stop in Surrey, British Columbia. (bit.ly/1sPqxwb) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)
