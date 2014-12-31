PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Dec 31

Dec 31 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bombardier Inc has won a significant order for its aging regional jet aircraft, a welcome win ahead of what will be heightened competition from key rivals over the next decade. The Montreal-based plane and train maker said Tuesday that it signed a firm order for 24 CRJ900 NextGen planes to an undisclosed customer. Based on list prices, the order is worth about $1.14 billion. (bit.ly/1xvvYHQ)

** As radiation from the Fukushima nuclear power-plant disaster drifted across the Pacific, fears that salmon and other marine life could be contaminated spread along the British Columbia coast. But samples gathered by citizen scientists and a more comprehensive study done by Fisheries and Oceans Canada indicate the levels of radiation are so low they pose almost zero risk to human or ecosystem health. (bit.ly/1xxnWLw)

** Toronto Police Chief Bill Blair says he's "optimistic" about the force under a new board, and is making plans for his own future after policing - saying he'd like to continue serving the public and is not ruling out the possibility of a career in politics. (bit.ly/1AaaCOi)

NATIONAL POST

** Edmonton police say a man who killed six adults and two young children before taking his own life had a lengthy criminal record. At a news conference late Tuesday night, police Chief Rod Knecht said the motive for the mass murder appears to have been domestic violence. (bit.ly/1K163ex)

** Patients with flu-like symptoms are flooding many Canadian emergency departments, adding to chronic backlogs and prompting some hospitals to suggest people should go elsewhere for help. Flu cases are peaking somewhat earlier in parts of the country, while the flu vaccine appears a less-than-optimal match to this year's viruses. (bit.ly/1y5ytjX) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)