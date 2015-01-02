PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Jan 2

Jan 2 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), Malaysia's state-owned oil company, will set the tone in 2015 for British Columbia's fledgling liquefied natural gas industry in what is shaping up to be a make-or-break year for the Pacific NorthWest LNG joint venture. (bit.ly/1CYk6zF)

** Vancouver's three civic political parties all say they're prepared to back a Yes vote in the transit plebiscite coming this March - a surprise for some who weren't sure where city council's non-governing parties would land. The plebiscite will be asking Lower Mainland residents whether they agree to a special half-percent sales tax, the proceeds of which will be used exclusively to fund a set of projects agreed to by regional mayors. (bit.ly/1rIU5jL)

** No one has come forward so far to claim the C$100,000 ($85,778) reward for solving the mystery of who is sticking sewing needles into Prince Edward Island's potatoes - a situation that has seen the destruction of hundreds of thousands of pounds of produce and has put members of the province's C$1-billion potato industry on edge. (bit.ly/1xd5bhY)

NATIONAL POST

** One person was killed and six people were injured in Calgary when multiple shots were fired at a crowded New Year's house party early Thursday morning. Police were still looking for the shooter in the evening and said it was unclear whether more than one offender was involved, and what the motive was. (bit.ly/1zGdiAr)

** Reaching out to talk with Muslim youth who are at risk of being radicalized isn't enough to stop it from happening, say parents, clerics and police. Those leading the charge against radicalization say more has to be done to find and deal with the recruiters. A handful of Calgary youth have already reportedly gone to the Middle East to fight for Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. (bit.ly/1zYWw4A) ($1 = 1.17 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)