PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 5

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Ontario's premier Kathleen Wynne said the province was ready to shield Canada from the economic tsunami caused by declining oil prices and a sinking dollar. "We have a diverse economy and it can be a buffer, in a time like this, against some of that volatility," Wynne said in an interview. (bit.ly/13SpuoJ)

** Air Canada will begin negotiations with Unifor, a body representing ticket agents, gate agents, customer service representatives and others, to make up some ground its members lost when the company made dramatic cuts and filed for bankruptcy protection in 2003. (bit.ly/1BpnBgu)

** Canada's defense department is expected to provide an update on Canadian military mission in Iraq as part of the international campaign against the Islamic State of Iraq and Levant. (bit.ly/14oRm57)

NATIONAL POST

** Tobogganing is coming under threat in cities across the United States and Canada. Hamilton, a city in Ontario, has restricted sledding on pain of a hefty fine for almost 15 years. In Toronto, a bylaw has pushed kids off Etobicoke's Centennial Park Ski Hill for the past several years, deeming it too dangerous. Particularly icy weather conditions will also prompt warnings in Edmonton and elsewhere. (bit.ly/1Dl6o7s)

** Assisted suicide expert and criminology instructor Russel Ogden hasn't been seen at scandal-plagued Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) since 2008. However, he continues to draw his KPU salary even when the criminologist hasn't taught a single course at the university in six years. (bit.ly/1wPzfLf)

** Thousands of officers from the New York Police Department turned their backs on Sunday as they watched the city's Mayor Bill de Blasio eulogize an officer shot dead with his partner, repeating a stinging display of scorn for the mayor despite entreaties from the police commissioner not to do so. (bit.ly/1AoPOCQ) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)