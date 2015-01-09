PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 9

Jan 9 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Cracks are emerging in Calgary's once red-hot market for
commercial and residential real estate, adding to fears that
rapidly sinking oil prices will trigger a broad slowdown beyond
the energy sector. (bit.ly/1IxU44A)
** The Conservative government is preparing to make deep
cuts to youth labor agreements with its international allies, a
move that would scale back the largest source of temporary
foreign workers in Canada. (bit.ly/1xOnwCc)
** Canada's government is considering new tax rules to level
the playing field for e-commerce vendors that complain foreign
giants such as Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and
Netflix Inc have an unfair edge when selling digital
products. (bit.ly/1tStJgI)
NATIONAL POST
** Calgary Member of Parliament Michelle Rempel took to
Facebook on Thursday with an impassioned plea for Canadians to
resist the urge to "explain away" the threat of Islamic
extremism in the aftermath of the Charlie Hebdo shooting. (bit.ly/1xYvAPq)
** The lower loonie won't be enough to assure General Motors
Co's future in Canada, says Chief Executive Mary Barra.
"We don't make major footprint decisions based on those types of
currency fluctuations," Barra said on Thursday during a media
roundtable in Detroit. (bit.ly/1xLSjPE)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)