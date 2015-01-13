PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 13

Jan 13 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Federal liberals and new democrats are bracing to be
heavily outspent on the ground by the governing conservatives in
this year's election. All three leading parties can be expected
to spend their national limit of more than C$20 million during
the official campaign period scheduled for next fall. (bit.ly/1u2bzU4)
** The Keystone XL pipeline passed a major procedural hurdle
in the United States Senate, receiving enough votes on Monday to
override a filibuster for the first time in the years-long
dispute. The chamber agreed to move forward with debate on a
bill that would force U.S. President Barack Obama to approve the
controversial Canadian oil infrastructure. (bit.ly/1AaE97Q)
** Industry efforts to cut back on drilling operations and
future projects have failed to stem oil's slide, as prospects of
a growing glut in the short term continue to drive down global
crude prices. (bit.ly/1stEhlu)
NATIONAL POST
** A major Canadian medical body is urging Health Canada to
approve an abortion pill that would allow a woman to end a
pregnancy at home. Health Canada is expected to decide this
month whether to approve mifepristone. The drug has been under
review since 2012. The normal review process is a maximum of 300
days. (bit.ly/14T2erv)
** Conservative members of Parliament have topped the list
of those with the best attendance for votes in the House of
Commons in 2014, while some Independent and former Bloc
Quebecois MPs were absent the most. (bit.ly/1DT0Ktj)
** Goldcorp Inc expects to record a massive writedown
of up to $2.7 billion on its new Cerro Negro mine in Argentina
due to ongoing political and economic challenges in that
country. (bit.ly/14PvNLf)
