PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Jan 16

Jan 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Federal Finance Minister Joe Oliver says Canadians are already taxed too much and his government is looking at ways to lower taxes, rather than raise them. (bit.ly/1y4QbTj)

** Target Corp's surprise decision to shutter all of its Canadian stores and file for creditor protection will leave a massive footprint of vacant space in shopping centres across the country, and industry officials say there is no obvious suitor set to fill the void. (bit.ly/1wfQndh)

** The financial woes of a struggling Japanese electronics giant will begin to ripple across Canada in the coming weeks. Sony Corp said on Thursday it will close all 14 of its retail stores in Canada over the next two months as the company tries to turn around its slumping business amid high-profile data breaches and tough competition in the smartphone space. (bit.ly/1G6M1A4)

NATIONAL POST

** A new Ipsos Reid poll puts Stephen Harper's Conservatives ahead of Justin Trudeau's Liberals, including in vote-rich Ontario. If the federal election were held today, 35 percent of voters would vote Tory, according to the latest Ipsos Reid poll. With new boundaries coming in 70 ridings, the Conservatives are closer to a majority government with that 35 percent than ever before, said Ipsos Reid's John Wright. (bit.ly/1BzyRXY)

** Ontario's education minister stopped short of putting Toronto's troubled public school board under direct control of a government supervisor on Thursday but said she's prepared to do so if it does not meet a list of requirements - including cutting the director's salary. (bit.ly/1wfQOUQ)

** The oil-price crash that is causing a major pullback in energy investment is also stirring plenty of worry in oil-revenue dependent Canadian governments. But while top oil-producing provinces such as Alberta are in full damage-control mode, the federal government is taking the oil shock in stride. (bit.ly/1y4QVb8) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)