PRESS DIGEST-Canada-March 16

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Reports on more than 250 unidentified human remains are not in a Royal Canadian Mounted Police-managed database created to help link the missing with the anonymous dead, a substantial gap the federal police agency refuses to acknowledge. (bit.ly/1LiffhK)

** The Conservative government is facing a rematch in the Supreme Court of Canada after the unprecedented rejection last year of a judge it wished to appoint to the country's highest court. At a hearing next month, the court will consider the legality of another senior judicial appointment - this one of Justice Robert Mainville to the Quebec Court of Appeal last June. (bit.ly/1wPyxVe)

** After three years of falling commodity prices, big mining companies are taking the lead on exploration in Canada as cash-strapped junior miners struggle to stay afloat. (bit.ly/1ETVycy)

NATIONAL POST

** A group of Vancouver residents representing a broad range of faiths has invited Pope Francis to tour the Downtown Eastside and two First Nations reserves. The unusual request involves members of the Jewish, Muslim, First Nations, Anglican, Catholic and United Church communities, who believe Pope Francis could spur real change in the welfare of the city and province's poor and homeless. (bit.ly/1GLmfxh)

** BlackBerry Ltd is getting back into the tablet business. Four years after launching its consumer-oriented PlayBook tablet to lukewarm market reception, the Waterloo, Ontario-based company has unveiled a new, high-security tablet aimed at businesses and governments. (bit.ly/1DrF3E0)

