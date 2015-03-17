PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 17

March 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The U.S. National Security Agency has been trying to map the communications traffic of corporations around the world, and a classified document reveals that at least two of Canada's largest companies are included. A 2012 presentation by a U.S. intelligence analyst, a copy of which was obtained by the Globe and Mail, includes a list of corporate networks that names Royal Bank of Canada and Rogers Communications Inc. (bit.ly/1BsMh3y)

** The federal government is attempting to fill two more gaps in the support offered to Canada's most injured military personnel with better compensation for severely disabled veterans and financial assistance for the family members who care for them. (bit.ly/1EmfDmk)

** Canada's spy agency, Canadian Security Intelligence Service, helped senior federal officials figure out how to deal with protests expected last summer in response to resource and energy development issues, including a pivotal decision on the Northern Gateway pipeline, documents obtained under the Access to Information Act show. (bit.ly/1BPBVjh)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian benchmark crude oil slid below C$30 ($24) per barrel as the oil patch braced for a second round of bloodletting, with prices yet to find a bottom as OPEC continues to cut demand projections and expectations rise for sanctions relief for Iran that would flood yet more supply onto world markets. (bit.ly/1FuDDaQ)

** A round of public furor has centered on Toronto's Ryerson University after two journalism students were barred from an on-campus meeting because they were not "racialized." (bit.ly/1CpcFT0)

** More than half of the workforce at the Toronto Police Service earned in excess of C$100,000 last year, which saw a dramatic jump in part due to the factoring in of paid duty earnings. (bit.ly/1Coo31t)

($1 = 1.2754 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)