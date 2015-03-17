PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 17

March 17 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The U.S. National Security Agency has been trying to map
the communications traffic of corporations around the world, and
a classified document reveals that at least two of Canada's
largest companies are included. A 2012 presentation by a U.S.
intelligence analyst, a copy of which was obtained by the Globe
and Mail, includes a list of corporate networks that names Royal
Bank of Canada and Rogers Communications Inc.
(bit.ly/1BsMh3y)
** The federal government is attempting to fill two more
gaps in the support offered to Canada's most injured military
personnel with better compensation for severely disabled
veterans and financial assistance for the family members who
care for them. (bit.ly/1EmfDmk)
** Canada's spy agency, Canadian Security Intelligence
Service, helped senior federal officials figure out how to deal
with protests expected last summer in response to resource and
energy development issues, including a pivotal decision on the
Northern Gateway pipeline, documents obtained under the Access
to Information Act show. (bit.ly/1BPBVjh)
NATIONAL POST
** Canadian benchmark crude oil slid below C$30 ($24) per
barrel as the oil patch braced for a second round of
bloodletting, with prices yet to find a bottom as OPEC continues
to cut demand projections and expectations rise for sanctions
relief for Iran that would flood yet more supply onto world
markets. (bit.ly/1FuDDaQ)
** A round of public furor has centered on Toronto's Ryerson
University after two journalism students were barred from an
on-campus meeting because they were not "racialized." (bit.ly/1CpcFT0)
** More than half of the workforce at the Toronto Police
Service earned in excess of C$100,000 last year, which saw a
dramatic jump in part due to the factoring in of paid duty
earnings. (bit.ly/1Coo31t)
($1 = 1.2754 Canadian dollars)
