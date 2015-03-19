PRESS DIGEST- Canada- March 19

March 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** U.S. discounter Target Corp will reap some benefits from its troubled foray into Canada that has left angry creditors with hundreds of millions of dollars of debts. The retailer, whose Canadian division filed for bankruptcy protection on Jan. 15, will collect a $1.6 billion tax break in the United States as a result of its move to retreat from this country, according to a new filing. (bit.ly/1CwmwVN)

** The University of Toronto has reached a tentative agreement with its 6,000 teaching assistants, that if approved, comes just in time for the rush of essays and exams at the end of term. Terms of the University of Toronto agreement will not be released until union members have seen and voted on its details. (bit.ly/1MMDRMU)

** Tribute to Liberty, the charity behind the campaign to erect a monument to the victims of communism has declared zero political activity in its five-year history, even though it originally told the Canada Revenue Agency some of its work would be political. (bit.ly/1FE2w4n)

NATIONAL POST

** A tough week in the Canadian oil patch continued on Wednesday, as ConocoPhillips Co became the latest in a string of oil companies to lay off staff. The Houston-based energy major trimmed its Canadian headcount by 7 percent or about 200 employees. (bit.ly/1Gtd2d9)

** Prime Minister Stephen Harper struck back on Wednesday at critics of his firearms policy, saying it's "patently ridiculous" to suggest his recent remarks on gun ownership will lead to vigilantism. Harper had stressed that Canada's "moderate" system of gun regulation is far removed from the much more open approach to gun ownership in the United States.(bit.ly/1BQvTxA)

** Prime Minister Stephen Harper says his government next week will table a proposal for an "extension and expansion" of the mission in Iraq against the Islamic State, and didn't rule out going into neighbouring Syria. (bit.ly/1B0hVpq) (Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)