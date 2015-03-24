PRESS DIGEST- Canada - March 24

March 24 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Federal-provincial relations are being tested on the free
trade front once again with the awarding of C$17.3 million
($13.9 million) in damages to two U.S. oil companies, Exxon
Mobil Corp and Murphy Oil Corp, over a
requirement they spend research money in Newfoundland and
Labrador. (bit.ly/18UoyCU)
** The Conservative government is proposing to expand
Canada's role in the fight against Islamic State militants to
Syria and extend the mission by a year to March 2016, sources
say. (bit.ly/1EE33Pw)
** Thousands of international students were rejected for
permanent residence this winter, caught up in changes to
Canada's immigration system intended to speed up recruitment of
skilled workers but criticized as leading to uncertainty for
prospective immigrants and employers. (bit.ly/1N3XWyu)
NATIONAL POST
** Nevsun Resources Ltd is describing an attack on
its Bisha mine in Eritrea as an "act of vandalism," an account
that contrasts starkly with African media reports saying the
mine was bombed by Ethiopan fighter jets. (bit.ly/1FSRA2A)
** A military intelligence report warns of an "emerging
trend" in which terrorist groups use social media to harass the
family and friends of Canadian military personnel. (bit.ly/1CLEhjQ)
** The British Columbia government has fired the Auditor
General for Local Government, after her refusal to participate
in a review of her office created an "intolerable situation." (bit.ly/1xueLzi)
($1 = C$1.25)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)