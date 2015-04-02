PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 2

April 2 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Ontario government is closing in on a deal to merge
Hydro One Brampton with three other utilities, a move that could
give the province a windfall of close to C$500 million ($396
million) while creating Canada's largest municipally-owned
electricity distributor and kickstart the selloff of provincial
electricity assets. (bit.ly/1MEMxsn)
** A coalition of major business groups is urging Prime
Minister Stephen Harper to take a "leadership role" in
completing the Trans-Pacific Partnership amid fears Canada may
walk away from the talks to save its protected dairy and poultry
sectors. In a letter to Harper, the heads of the Canadian
Council of Chief Executives, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce
and the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters urged him not to
give up on a "historic opportunity" to expand trade. (bit.ly/1NKujTl)
** The British Columbia securities regulators are probing
Teck Resources Ltd's trading activity after a news
report suggested that the miner was in talks to merge with
Chile's Antofagasta Plc, according to a person familiar
with the matter. (bit.ly/1y27uHc)
NATIONAL POST
** Canadian financial services firm Canaccord Genuity Group
Inc said Chief Executive Paul Reynolds had died and
would be replaced by Chairman David Kassie. Reynolds, 52, died
in Kona, Hawaii following complications related to a health
incident while competing in a triathlon, the company said. (bit.ly/1y2bNlN)
** The Bank of Canada is fighting the U.S. Federal Reserve
for just the second time in two decades, joining global peers
that are cutting interest rates as the United States is poised
to tighten. The Fed will raise its key rate as early as June,
while borrowing costs in Canada are headed lower even after the
surprise cut in January, economists predict. (bit.ly/1GOKSeS)
** British Columbia independent member of Parliament James
Lunney, who left the Conservative caucus on Tuesday so he could
speak out freely on his creationist views, was denied the right
to deliver in full a lengthy speech he had prepared. Lunney
described himself as a victim of "cyberbullying" and "crowd
shaming" after he questioned the theory of evolution in a tweet
in February. (bit.ly/1Ir8ODm)
($1 = C$1.26)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)