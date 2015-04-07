PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 7

April 7 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with the heads of pension funds, banks and other financial leaders when he visits Canada next week in an effort to boost investments in his country's infrastructure sector.(bit.ly/1a0PiSL)

** The Conservative government has sold all of its remaining shares in General Motors Co, providing a one-time prebudget boost to federal finances and closing the books on Ottawa's unprecedented decision to help bail out two American auto makers during the global financial crisis.(bit.ly/1a0QxRN)

** Alberta Premier Jim Prentice will be making an announcement on Tuesday morning in which he is widely expected to call an early election. The Premier has said he will need a new mandate to govern as the province grapples with a plunge in oil prices and declining economic fortunes.(bit.ly/1a0R5ao)

NATIONAL POST

** Montreal-based David's Tea has lined up Wall Street titans including Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Bank of America, and Merrill Lynch, as well as BMO Capital Markets and William Blair to underwrite an initial public offering of its shares in the United States with an aim to raise $75 million to fuel its North American expansion plans. (bit.ly/1a0Rslc)

** Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan is exploring a sale or initial public offering of Alliance Laundry, a commercial laundry-equipment maker, people with knowledge of the matter said. Canada's third-largest pension plan expects to seek about $250 million in a U.S. IPO, and values the business at about $2 billion. (bit.ly/1a0ShKI) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)