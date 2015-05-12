PRESS DIGEST- Canada-May 12

May 12 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Bombardier Inc is set to soon unveil details of another key feature for its new C Series jet that lets airlines monitor their airplanes' systems and engines in real time. The aircraft health-management system (HMS) will prepare any troubleshooting required while the jets are still flying and company has hesitated to talk about it because it's still a work in progress. (bit.ly/1cMeFKc)

** Enticing large pension funds to spend big on Canadian infrastructure projects will form a key part of the Liberal Party's cities agenda, which is among the next policy planks that Leader Justin Trudeau will announce in the coming weeks. (bit.ly/1QEXc4P)

** Ontario's Health Minister is promising a quick fix to problems that are holding up a pay raise for personal support workers, and says further changes are on the way to improve the home-care system. (bit.ly/1cshcbQ)

NATIONAL POST

** Almost one in five Canadians with a Tax Free Savings Account have maximized the contribution room in their account, according to documents from the Canada Revenue Agency. Right across the income spectrum, significant percentages of Canadians appear poised to benefit from the increase in contribution limits. (bit.ly/1F4iFPe)

** The Harper government claims the C$2-billion ($1.66 billion) hole in the Liberal Party's child benefit plan has grown by another billion dollars because they have miscalculated the cost of cancelling the existing Conservative program. (bit.ly/1J8QyBy)

** Former Toronto mayor Rob Ford underwent surgery Monday to remove a large, cancerous tumour from his abdomen - a procedure his office declared a success. Ford is "fully conscious and recovering from his surgery," his office said in a release. (bit.ly/1zXd8vk) ($1 = 1.2040 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)