PRESS DIGEST-Canada-May 13

May 13 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Canadian government is funding an independent
organization to investigate war crimes in Syria and Iraq,
joining an international effort to build criminal cases against
Islamic State leaders even while the regional conflict is
ongoing. (bit.ly/1HdiSjU)
** Canadian governments are bracing for rising
debt-servicing costs, attempting to lock in low interest rates
before the inevitable rise forces unpopular decisions on
spending and taxes. (bit.ly/1K5UAfj)
** The Canadian Forces released heavily censored reports
from several military investigations into the death of Sergeant
Andrew Doiron, 31, on Tuesday in an attempt to lay to rest
questions about how the special-forces soldier died at the hands
of Canada's allies. (bit.ly/1RDuIKb)
NATIONAL POST
** Air Canada reported on Tuesday its best-ever
adjusted net income, operating income, operating margin,
passenger revenues and passenger load factor - a measurement of
how many seats are filled - for the traditionally difficult
first quarter. One analyst says the company is turning into a
"quality stock" after the record-setting quarter. (bit.ly/1cS9Df9)
** Royal Dutch Shell Plc's return to the U.S.
Arctic plus C$500 million of additional funding from the
Canadian government amps up the prospects of oil and gas
development in the Beaufort Sea, according to David Ramsay, who
oversees the oil and gas sector in the Northwest Territories. (bit.ly/1zZ4JXR)
($1 = C$1.20)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)