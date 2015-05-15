PRESS DIGEST-Canada - May 15

May 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Bank of Canada's spring review, released on Thursday, included a section on the use of cash in Canada, providing an interesting examination of how cash transactions have evolved with the growing popularity of credit cards, debit cards and, most recently, so-called contactless payments, which includes some payments made using smart phones. (bit.ly/1B0QcpD)

** A consortium of major broadcasters that has traditionally run federal party leader's debates is fighting back in the wake of Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper's decision to skip its upcoming events, arguing that they alone can provide the greatest audience reach for these TV debates. (bit.ly/1A5UYqY)

** Provincial securities regulators in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia announced Thursday that they will allow startup and early-stage companies to issue shares to investors through crowdfunding websites, providing a new source of financing. But, Ontario says it will not participate in the new rules and will develop separate standards. (bit.ly/1E92lZR)

NATIONAL POST

** Offering to be a "good corporate citizen," Canadian Pacific Rail Ltd CEO Hunter Harrison said his company is willing to pay more taxes under Alberta's newly elected NDP government. (bit.ly/1A4jtoO)

** Canada's Health Minister Rona Ambrose said she is going to introduce legislation that will reverse the decision taken by her government to allow generic drugmakers to produce their own version of the powerful painkiller, OxyContin. (bit.ly/1Fo6YGH)

** Five months before election time, the Canadian government's carefully constructed National Shipbuilding Procurement Strategy is threatening to come apart at the seams -although senior members of cabinet are aware of a potential solution and of a mind to push it forward, over the objections of bureaucrats at the Department of National Defence, who are, as is their custom, ragging the puck. (bit.ly/1Fi7tjz)