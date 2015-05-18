PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 18

May 18 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** A senior aboriginal leader in British Columbia says First
Nations will continue to oppose oil and gas developments in the
province even if it means rejecting billion-dollar payouts - as
long as environmental protections are not guaranteed. (bit.ly/1Hcexer)
** After five years of quarter-final defeats, Canada won
gold at world hockey championships for the first time since 2007
after a 6-1 thrashing of defending champion Russia on Sunday at
O2 Arena. (bit.ly/1deIIKX)
NATIONAL POST
** Ed Devlin, the managing director and head of Canadian
portfolio management at Pacific Investment Management Co,
believes the market has been signaling such a correction was on
the way as prices continued to seemingly defy all reason. (bit.ly/1eaHW1G)
** The widow of an American special forces soldier killed in
Afghanistan and another soldier partially blinded by a hand
grenade have moved to finalize a default civil-suit judgment
against former Guantanamo Bay prisoner and Canadian citizen Omar
Khadr. (bit.ly/1QWWvUz)
