PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 19

May 19 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Bombardier Inc said that Eric Martel, the
president of its business-aircraft division, is leaving the
company less than two years after his appointment to the
position. He will be replaced by David Coleal, executive
vice-president and general manager of Spirit Aerosystems
Holdings Inc. (bit.ly/1JvYPjd)
** GVC Holdings Plc, a London-listed online gambling
company, is teaming up with Canadian gaming titan Amaya Inc
in its effort to acquire Bwin.party Digital
Entertainment Plc and thwart a rival bid from 888
Holdings Plc. (bit.ly/1cMC1Pa)
** A businessman with Canadian citizenship has been detained
by the Israeli government for two weeks and reportedly forbidden
from speaking to his lawyer. Shin Bet, the Israeli security
service, arrested Ibrahim Siyam when he tried to travel to the
West Bank for a conference on economic development of the
Palestinian territories, according to the Israeli newspaper
Haaretz. (bit.ly/1FlFQoz)
NATIONAL POST
** Gun owners across Canada are starting to hoard bullets
over fears of a diminishing supply of .22-calibre ammunition
from the United States. Most of Canada's ammunition comes from
the United States, a market that has nearly 100 million gun
owners clamoring for bullets. (bit.ly/1Hee2jU)
** Stephen Harper has skipped out on answering opposition
questions in the House of Commons more often in 2015 than in any
other year he has been prime minister. The trend reflects what
critics say is an increasingly inaccessible prime minister who,
last week, signaled he would not participate in election
leaders' debates organized by a consortium of broadcasters. (bit.ly/1Eh8Eut)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)