PRESS DIGEST-Canada-May 26

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Royal Bank of Canada won't complete its $5.4
billion purchase of Los Angeles-based City National Bank for
months, but the two banks are already getting a jump on doing
business together. (bit.ly/1cXxzgI)
** Jaguar Land Rover Ltd officials took a close look at
Canada as the location for a new assembly plant - including
visiting a potential site in Windsor, Ontario - but the company
is now planning to locate the factory in a low-cost country. (bit.ly/1cXxJoe)
** More than half of Canada's largest companies have adopted
formal policies for increasing the proportion of women on their
boards of directors, but only a small minority are creating
specific targets for gender diversity. (bit.ly/1cXxOYZ)
NATIONAL POST
** Highly leveraged Penn West Petroleum Ltd said it
got some relief from its creditors by agreeing that proceeds
from any asset sales for the next two years would be used to
repay its bonds. (bit.ly/1cXxTvQ)
** Alberta NDP premier Rachel Notley appointed Margaret
McCuaig-Boyd, 62, the MLA for the rural riding of
Dunvegan-Central Peace-Notley, as Alberta's new energy minister,
a giant career leap for the former schoolteacher and family
friend. (bit.ly/1cXxVE1)
