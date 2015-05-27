PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 27

May 27 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Air Canada says the funding of its pension plan
has improved enough that it can opt out of a pension agreement
with the federal government - a move that allows it to pay
dividends and buy back shares. (bit.ly/1FXFIiv)
** U.S.-based Kinder Morgan is proposing an increase
of roughly 8 percent to fees paid by oil company shippers to
bolster the industry's ability to respond to a large marine oil
spill, according to documents filed with regulators. (bit.ly/1SBGBAA)
** The Canadian government is refusing to make public the
assessments it conducts to determine whether Ottawa's C$15
billion ($12.05 billion) arms deal with Saudi Arabia is
compatible with foreign policy or poses a risk to the civilian
population in a country notorious for abuse of human rights. (bit.ly/1LGJrz3)
NATIONAL POST
** In one of the first major acquisitions in the Canadian
oil patch since the collapse in oil prices, shale giant Crescent
Point Energy Corp is buying its smaller competitor
Legacy Oil and Gas Inc in a C$1.53 billion ($1.23 billion) share
and debt deal. (bit.ly/1HKGvDH)
** The Wynne government moved on Tuesday to ban flavored
tobacco, regulate e-cigarette smoking and place calorie counts
on restaurant menus in an effort to make Ontarians healthier. (bit.ly/1KnvGos)
** Toronto-Dominion Bank continued to display an
appetite for U.S. consumer credit card portfolios by swallowing
up high-end retailer Nordstrom Inc's U.S. Visa and
private label business and its C$2.2 billion ($1.77 billion) in
receivables on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1HKYeb9)
($1 = C$1.25)
(Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru)