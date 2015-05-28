PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 28

May 28 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Bank of Nova Scotia is taking a close look at
its high-profile sponsorship of a major soccer league in the
wake of an unprecedented corruption sweep that has ensnared top
executives at FIFA - and its sister organization in the Americas
- in allegations of more than $150 million in bribes and
kickbacks. (bit.ly/1ckO3Pm)
** The Commissioner for Complaints for Telecommunications
Services published a statement Wednesday outlining how it will
interpret a deadline in the wireless code, which will apply to
all cellphone contracts, regardless of when they were signed, as
of June 3. (bit.ly/1FickO8)
** The head of the Canadian government agency that brokered
a controversial deal to supply C$15-billion ($12.02
billion)worth of armored fighting vehicles to Saudi Arabia sees
the Middle East as "a strategic region" for Canadian arms sales.
(bit.ly/1Eztg12)
NATIONAL POST
** Bank of Montreal's latest earnings results were
high enough to beat estimates and support a dividend increase,
but its core Canadian personal and commercial banking segment
continued to struggle. (bit.ly/1Rqel2r)
** Uncertainty over Alberta government's energy and
environment agenda started to hit home Wednesday, when Canadian
Natural Resources Ltd said it would postpone meetings
with investors because it cannot finalize its spending plans. (bit.ly/1Rq7SVk)
($1 = C$1.25)
