PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 1

June 1 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The federal Competition Bureau has secured a court order
forcing Loblaw Cos Ltd to produce a raft of internal
documents to determine whether the grocer pushed its suppliers
into giving it attractive deals in ways that could be
anti-competitive. (bit.ly/1M3fEl3)
** The Conservative government's bill to make some convicted
killers spend life in prison with no parole - introduced with
great fanfare in early March - is now unlikely to pass before
the coming federal election. The Canadian government says it is
running out of time to proceed with the controversial Life Means
Life legislation, also known as Bill C-53. (bit.ly/1Gg2lil)
** A new report released Monday on marine conservation
efforts says Canada is severely lacking in the quantity and
quality of its protection for ocean ecosystems. The report
released by Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society points to
flaws in Canada's marine protected areas - zones intended to
conserve aquatic species and habitats under various provincial
and federal legislation. (bit.ly/1K3YmFl)
NATIONAL POST
** Journalist Francois Bugingo, whose credibility was put in
doubt by an investigation by daily newspaper La Presse last
week, published a post on Facebook on Friday night admitting
"errors of judgment" and announced that he would step back
temporarily from public life. (bit.ly/1RzMihf)
** Veterans Affairs Canada officials felt former minister
Julian Fantino's public relations' disasters had "intensified"
what was already a glut of "bad press", internal documents show.
The documents are part of a secret briefing binder delivered to
current Veterans Affairs Minister Erin O'Toole. (bit.ly/1JjhZIC)
** The Truth and Reconciliation Commision that has spent
five years examining Canada's history on deaths of aboriginal
children in residential schools is to release a summary of its
six-volume final report on Tuesday. Justice Murray Sinclair,
head of the commission, guessed up to 6,000 deaths but said he
couldn't say that with certainty. (bit.ly/1dGlqxF)
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)