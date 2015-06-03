PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 3

June 3 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Ivanhoe Energy Inc says it is bankrupt after
restructuring talks with creditors proved unsuccessful. The
company had been working with Ernst & Young to reach a viable
restructuring proposal and had already extended the deadline for
filing a proposal by a month.(bit.ly/1Gk3DsA)
** Alberta Environment Minister Shannon Phillips said on
Tuesday that the New Democratic Party government would introduce
new climate-change regulations by the end of June, setting the
stage for higher carbon levies on the province's oil and gas
industry as it copes with the sharp downturn in commodity
prices. (bit.ly/1FsPmmN)
** The Organization for Economic Co-operation and
Development (OECD) is becoming more pessimistic about Canada's
growth prospects in the wake of the oil price collapse. The OECD
now projects Canadian growth this year at about 1.5 percent,
down sharply from 2.2 percent during its previous temperature
reading in March. (bit.ly/1Mkqrrb)
NATIONAL POST
** SNC-Lavalin Group Inc has been approached
"informally" by at least two large foreign engineering firms
that are weighing a possible takeover of the Canadian
engineering and construction company. Among the potential buyers
are Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA and
Australia's WorleyParsons Ltd, according to sources
familiar with matter. (bit.ly/1ePaf68)
** The Ontario government announced in its spring budget a
select 450 grocers would finally be allowed to sell beer by May
2017. But craft ciders, a fledgling industry in Ontario, were
'left behind'. Craft ciders aren't allowed in the beer store
retail outlets and are technically classified as a wine in
Ontario, leaving the bottled beverage in a regulatory limbo. (bit.ly/1ANhlBK)
** A Surrey, British Columbia couple has been convicted of
plotting to detonate bombs at the legislature in Victoria on
Canada Day 2013. The British Columbia Supreme Court jury
declared Nuttall and Korody both guilty on two charges -
conspiracy to commit murder and possession of an explosive
substance. (bit.ly/1Mklb6X)
(Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)