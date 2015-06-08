PRESS DIGEST-Canada-June 8

June 8 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is close to
buying a big chunk of General Electric Co's
private-equity lending arm, a deal that would see more than $10
billion of loan assets switch hands from the industrial giant to
Canada's largest pension fund. (bit.ly/1QEsF5f)
** The average price for detached homes within the city of
Vancouver has rocketed to a record C$2.23 million ($1.8 million)
as the provincial government faces pressure to cool off the
scorching housing market. (bit.ly/1Gl6LT2)
** The federal government last year found a number of
environmental issues related to the Alberta oil sands, including
contaminant levels that exceed guidelines, higher-than-expected
atmospheric concentrations of chemicals, and a lack of regional
species such as marten and fisher. (bit.ly/1F3TvNv)
NATIONAL POST
** Toronto Mayor John Tory announced his plans to
permanently cancel carding on Sunday, answering a growing demand
to bring an end to the controversial police practice. Tory told
a news conference that he will seek cancellation of the
practice, which allowed Toronto police to routinely and randomly
stop citizens and record personal information, "once and for
all" at the next Toronto Police Services Board meeting, on June
18. (bit.ly/1RXDv8W)
($1 = C$1.24 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru)