PRESS DIGEST-Canada-June 8

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is close to buying a big chunk of General Electric Co's private-equity lending arm, a deal that would see more than $10 billion of loan assets switch hands from the industrial giant to Canada's largest pension fund. (bit.ly/1QEsF5f)

** The average price for detached homes within the city of Vancouver has rocketed to a record C$2.23 million ($1.8 million) as the provincial government faces pressure to cool off the scorching housing market. (bit.ly/1Gl6LT2)

** The federal government last year found a number of environmental issues related to the Alberta oil sands, including contaminant levels that exceed guidelines, higher-than-expected atmospheric concentrations of chemicals, and a lack of regional species such as marten and fisher. (bit.ly/1F3TvNv)

NATIONAL POST

** Toronto Mayor John Tory announced his plans to permanently cancel carding on Sunday, answering a growing demand to bring an end to the controversial police practice. Tory told a news conference that he will seek cancellation of the practice, which allowed Toronto police to routinely and randomly stop citizens and record personal information, "once and for all" at the next Toronto Police Services Board meeting, on June 18. (bit.ly/1RXDv8W)