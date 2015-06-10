PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 10

June 10 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Zoocasa, the online discount real estate brokerage owned
by Rogers Communications Inc, abruptly shut down,
delivering another blow to consumers looking for low-cost
options to buy and sell their homes. (bit.ly/1BXsPhg)
** A consortium led by Malaysia's state-owned Petronas
is slated to make a preliminary decision this week on
whether to forge ahead with plans to export liquefied natural
gas from British Columbia. (bit.ly/1QnZM2i)
** Canada's battered oil producers face a decade of slowing
growth and dwindling production, a sharp reversal for an
industry once seen as an economic juggernaut. (bit.ly/1JEQvyX)
NATIONAL POST
** Total SA's chief executive officer, Patrick
Pouyanné, says he believes pipelines such as TransCanada Corp's
Energy East are the only viable way to develop
Alberta's oilsands. (bit.ly/1JEQ33L)
** The country's top federal data-cruncher, Wayne Smith, has
mounted his strongest defence yet of the process and quality of
Statistics Canada's much-criticized voluntary National Household
Survey that replaced the mandatory long-form census four years
ago. (bit.ly/1QnZpow)
** A suspected Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant gunman
from Windsor, Ontario, has been charged with several terrorism
offences, the RCMP said Tuesday in a statement that played down
reports the 27-year-old was dead. (bit.ly/1MHOYGS)
(Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru)