PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 12

June 12 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Financial returns in the oil sands stand to weaken under
the most sweeping efforts to fight global climate change,
Statoil ASA's chief economist said on Thursday, as some
of the industry's leading companies call for increased carbon
fees. (bit.ly/1I8yfbn)
** Canadian towns could see a number of bank branch closures
as customers shift away from entering local branches for
everyday banking, Bank of Nova Scotia CEO Brian Porter
said at an event on Thursday. (bit.ly/1B7jZ5T)
** The Senate is defending the secrecy of the arbitration
process that will allow senators to challenge the federal
Auditor-General's findings on their expenses, despite the Red
Chamber's recent promise of increased disclosure and oversight
of its activities. (bit.ly/1JK2Amp)
NATIONAL POST
** Toronto Mayor John Tory won a narrow victory at City Hall
on Thursday, riding a wedge of suburban support to overcome
fierce opposition to his plan for the Gardiner Expressway. (bit.ly/1MO902f)
** Canada's Office of the Superintendent of Financial
Institutions is assessing the growing practice among some firms
of reinsuring commercial risks offshore, often through
unregistered affiliates, with little capital retention in
Canada. (bit.ly/1FXFWQj)
** A report commissioned by Canadian regulators considering
overhauling mutual fund fees says there is "conclusive evidence
that commission-based compensation creates problems that must be
addressed." (bit.ly/1FXGk18)
(Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru)