PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 16

June 16 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Ontario will bring in regulations to govern police
carding in a bid to allay criticisms that the controversial
practice violates civil liberties and leads to racial profiling,
The Globe and Mail has learned. (bit.ly/1Bj2krJ)
** Goldcorp Inc has sold its stake in Tahoe Resources
Inc for nearly C$1 billion ($810.24 million) as the
gold miner beefs up its balance sheet amid weak bullion prices.
(bit.ly/1Sk5AaI)
** As Canada's big banks become increasingly interested in
the way consumers make purchases, they are ramping up their
attention to a payment product that shows promising growth:
prepaid cards. (bit.ly/1FZqeVO)
NATIONAL POST
** The Competition Bureau is intensifying its probe into
whether the Canadian subsidiary of Apple Inc has
employed unfair anti-competitive clauses in contracts with the
large and small Canadian wireless carriers that sell iPhone
devices in their retail stores across the country. (bit.ly/1BfsX0P)
** With the C$3.36 billion ($2.72 billion) purchase of
Germany's Kaufhof chain, Richard Baker, chairman of Hudson's Bay
Co, is banking on the notion that real estate is
becoming more important to merchants than ever before in the era
of blossoming digital retail. (bit.ly/1LcKPwD)
** Bombardier Inc's CSeries was a "highlight" at
the first day of the Paris Air Show, but the company failed to
generate any new orders for the aircraft despite confirming that
it is exceeding performance targets. While competitors Airbus
Group SE and Boeing Co announced about $33
billion of new orders, Bombardier only managed to eke out a
couple of small order conversions. (bit.ly/1LcL6zI)
($1 = 1.2342 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru)