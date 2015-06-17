PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 17

June 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** A liquefied natural gas consortium led by Royal Dutch Shell Plc is expected to receive British Columbia environmental approval within days as the group positions itself to be one of the first LNG exporters in the province. (bit.ly/1KYA9AD)

** Strong investment returns could not save corporate pension plans from the effect of falling interest rates and climbing life expectancies last year, which pushed funding levels sharply lower. (bit.ly/1MKBLMG)

** The global airline industry is trying to clear up the confusion over a new set of guidelines for carry-on luggage recently proposed by the air carriers' trade group. The proposed format is smaller than the varying carry-on size limits of most airlines, including Air Canada and WestJet. (bit.ly/1d0ouDA)

NATIONAL POST

** Bill S-7, the Zero Tolerance for Barbaric Cultural Practices Act, passed its final parliamentary hurdle Tuesday evening, by a vote of 182 to 84. The governing Conservatives and Liberals voted for it, with the New Democrats and Green Party opposed. (bit.ly/1HRbvAR)

** Newfoundland premier Paul Davies said Tuesday his province would announce a new royalty regime in the next few weeks to help speed up offshore development. (bit.ly/1en0hZK)

** Potash company MagIndustries Corp has provided a glimpse of what appears to be a major bribery scandal involving its African subsidiaries. But there may not be any more details to come. (bit.ly/1JToTpK) (Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru)