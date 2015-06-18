PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 18

June 18 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Controversial Conservative senator Don Meredith was expelled from his party's caucus, following allegations in a published report that he had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl. (bit.ly/1Rb69B8)

** McGill University's medical school in Montreal has been put on probation for failings in several areas, dealing a blow to one of Canada's most prestigious educational faculties. (bit.ly/1H0HhN7)

** The British Columbia government has conditionally approved a liquefied natural gas project led by Royal Dutch Shell Plc. Environment Minister Mary Polak and Natural Gas Development Minister Rich Coleman attached 24 conditions in issuing an environmental assessment certificate for the Shell-led LNG Canada joint venture in Kitimat in northwestern British Columbia. (bit.ly/1JWonHD)

NATIONAL POST

** Canada's investment industry association is urging regulators to back off shaky global credit markets. Canada is moving in lockstep with European and U.S. regulators to overhaul the financial system, and the latest measures are aimed at increasing transparency and consumer protection in credit markets. (bit.ly/1J5DDBS)

** Calfrac Well Services Ltd, one of Canada's largest hydraulic fracturing companies, chopped its dividend in half on Wednesday as a collapse in oil prices resulted in a dramatic drop in demand for oilfield services. (bit.ly/1Lh35F9)

** The federal government touted a number of initiatives on Wednesday for improving First Nations' well-being but could not explain why a new report showed the prosperity gap between aboriginal and non-aboriginal people was widening in some cases. (bit.ly/1MNXMdv) (Compiled by Mirza Mohammed Ali Khan in Bengaluru)